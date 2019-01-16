Hermiston
Sept. 3, 1971 — Jan. 15, 2019
Michael Patrick Gallegos, 47, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, near Hermiston. He was born Sept. 3, 1971, in Rupert, Idaho. Recitation of the rosary will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. A memorial mass will begin at 1:30 p.m., also at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hermiston Cemetery. View the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
