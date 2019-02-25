Battle Ground, Wash.
March 17, 1946 — Feb. 17, 2019
Former Pendleton resident Michael Paul Dames, 72, of Battle Ground, Wash., died Feb. 17, 2019, in Vancouver, Wash. He was born March 17, 1946, in Pendleton. Burial will be Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
