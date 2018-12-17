Hermiston
June 18, 1963 - Dec. 15, 2018
Miguel Leal Gonzalez, 55, of Hermiston died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at his home. He was born June 18, 1963, in Jalisco, Mexico. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston. Rosary will be held Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Leave condolences for his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
