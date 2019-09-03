Pendleton
May 10, 1932 — Sept. 2, 2019
Myrna M. Tovey, 87, of Pendleton, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was born May 10, 1932, in Gibbon. Recitation of rosary will be held Wednesday Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew's Mission. Concluding services and viewing will be held Monday, Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m. at Horsley Funeral Home in Malad City, Idaho. Graveside burial service will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at Malad City Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of local arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
