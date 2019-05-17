Hermiston
Sept. 23, 1934 — May 16, 2019
Nicholas Demos, 84, of Hermiston, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Hermiston. He was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Troy, New York. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 12:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
