Condon
Oct. 3, 1952 — June 30, 2021
Nina Mae Smith, 68, of Condon, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Salinas, California. A memorial graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at the Condon Cemetery. Sweeney Mortuary is in care of arrangements.
