The Dalles
June 14, 1927 — March 28, 2020
Former Condon resident Norma Jean Stewart, 92, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in The Dalles. She was born June 13, 1927, in Oregon City. At this time no service is planned. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements.
