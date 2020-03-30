Heppner
March 15, 1945 — March 29, 2020
Former Gilliam County resident O.L. "Bud" Laney, 75, of Heppner, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. He was born March 15, 1945, in Clovis, New Mexico. At this time, no service is planned. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
