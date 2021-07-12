Spray
March 3, 1938 — July 7, 2021
Longtime Spray resident Patricia Rae Adams Reed, 83, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Heppner. She was born March 3, 1938, in Portland. A memorial graveside service will be held Sunday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at the Spray Cemetery, with a potluck meal to follow at The Rock in Spray. Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.