Weston
July 21, 2018
April 16, 2019
Paul Gilliland, 65, of Weston, died July 21, 2018. Robert ‘Bob’ Gilliland, 69, of Weston, died April 16, 2019. A graveside service for Paul and Bob will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Weston Cemetery. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
