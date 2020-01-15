Pendleton
Jan. 20. 1940 — Jan. 13, 2020
Paul John Banducci, 79, of Pendleton, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Richland, Washington. He was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Bakersfield, California. Recitation of the rosary will be held Monday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church. Interment will be held at St. Andrews Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Share memories with family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
