Portland
Oct. 15, 1956 — May 22, 2021
Peter “Pete” Villarreal Diaz, 64 of Portland died Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Portland. He was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Auburn, California. A rosary will be held Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, followed by mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Please share memories of Pete with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
