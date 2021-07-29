Pendleton
Jan. 12, 1953 — July 28, 2021
Randy P. Alexander, 68, of Pendleton died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 12, 1953, in Pendleton. A viewing service is Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Burial to follow at Agency Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.