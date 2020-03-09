Heppner
Sept. 8, 1927 - March 7, 2020
Reverend Gerald W. Condon, 92, of Heppner died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 8, 1927 at Dublin, Ireland. A vigil mass with rosary will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 525 N. Gale St., Heppner. A mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12 noon, also at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial service to follow at Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements.
