Pilot Rock
Nov. 14, 1947 - March 24, 2021
Rex K. Huesties 73, of Pilot Rock died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at a local care facility. He was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Toppenish, Washington. Services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Burial to follow at Pond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
