Pendleton
April 8, 1958 — July 26, 2021
Richard D. Bronson, 63, of Pendleton died Monday, July 26, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. He was born April 8, 1958, in Pendleton. Viewing will be held Thursday, July 29 from 2- 3 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Washat Service to be held Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at The Ranch, 49750 River Road, Pendleton. Final Seven is Friday, July 30 at 7 a.m., also at The Ranch, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
