Hermiston
Jan. 17, 1943 — Nov. 26, 2019
Richard E. “Rich” Betz, 76, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Bremerton, Washington. Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 from 1-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
