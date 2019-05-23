Hermiston
July 24, 1951 — May 15, 2019
Robert Gordon Murr, 67, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Seattle. He was born July 24, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio. A memorial service will held Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. Burial will follow in Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
