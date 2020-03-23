Elgin
April 21, 1951 — March 19, 2020
Former Athena resident Rodney Payant, 68, of Elgin, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home. He was born April 21, 1951, in Caldwell, Idaho. A service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Loveland Funeral Chapel in La Grande.
