Sandra K. "Sandy" Taylor
Hermiston
April 2, 1945 - September 10, 2020
Sandra K. “Sandy” Taylor was born on April 2, 1945, in Blue River, Oregon. She died on September 10, 2020, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 75 years.
At her request there will be no service.
Please share memories of Sandy with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.