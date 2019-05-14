Pendleton
Sept. 10, 1944 — May 13, 2019
Sharon L. Navarro, 74, of Pendleton, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Richland, Wash. She was born Sept. 10, 1944. Services will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Seven Drums Service will be Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, Lapwai, Idaho. Sunrise Service will be held Friday, May 17 at 6:30 a.m., with Final Seven at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center. Burial will follow at Lapwai Tribal Cemetery in Lapwai, Idaho. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
