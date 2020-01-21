Boardman
Jan. 18, 2020
Shirley A. Zielinski, 87, of Boardman, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Richland, Washington. A celebration of a life well lived will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., Boardman, a short graveside service at the Riverview Cemetery, and a reception following at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center. Friends are invited to attend any part or all of the celebration. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.