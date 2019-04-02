Island City
Dec. 30, 1945 — March 27, 2019
Former Pendleton resident Stanley Robert Humphrey, 73, of Island City, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Bellingham, Washington. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Church of the Nazarene. Loveland Funeral Chapel in La Grande is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
