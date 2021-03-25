Pendleton
July 6, 1954 - March 25, 2021
Steven Jeffrey Williams, 66, of Pendleton died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at a local care facility. He was born July 6, 1954, in Pendleton. A family Dressing Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. On Saturday, March 27, a 9:30 a.m. funeral procession will leave from the funeral home to Olney Cemetery for a 10 a.m. graveside service. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
