Fruitland, Idaho
June 15, 1961 — April 8, 2019
Former area resident Teresa June (Leathers) Riggs, 57, of Fruitland, Idaho, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Ontario. She was born June 15, 1961, in Baker City. Services will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time) at the West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. First St., Fruitland. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho, is in care of arrangements.
