La Grande
June 27, 1929 — April 3, 2019
Former Pendleton and Hermiston resident Thelma Jean Berry See, 89, of La Grande, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born June 27, 1929, in La Grande. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 9 from noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Island City Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Loveland Funeral Chapel in La Grande is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
