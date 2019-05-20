John Day
May 9, 2019
Travis Ray Estes, 45, of John Day, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home. He will be interred Wednesday, May 22 at noon at the Hermiston Cemetery. His family will honor him with a celebration of his life at a later time. To light a candle in his memory or to offer online condolences to his family, visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com
