Klamath, California
Nov. 12, 1975 — July 19, 2021
Tyrone A. Spino, 45, died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Klamath, California. He was born Nov. 12, 1975, on the Yakama Reservation. Dressing service will be held Wednesday, July 21, at 3 p.m. at the Mission Longhouse, followed by overnight Washat service. Burial will be held Thursday, July 22, at 7 a.m. at the Spino addition at the Old Agency Cemetery. Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
