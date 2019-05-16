Vale
May 16, 2019
Former Hermiston resident Vaughn L. Moser Jr., 53, of Vale, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at a local care home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family may be made at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
