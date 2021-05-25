Hermiston
Jan. 12, 1933 — May 18, 2021
Vernon Eldon Pifer, 88, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Eugene. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Living Faith Center, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. A private family interment with military honors will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
