Pendleton
March 8, 1919 - March 22, 2021
Virgie B. Schiemer, 102, of Pendleton died March 22, 2021, in Pendleton. She was born March 8, 1919, in St. Francis, Kansas. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
