Hermiston
Feb. 29, 1928 - Dec. 15, 2018
Longtime Stanfield resident Virginia Marie Bissinger, 90, of Hermiston died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Hermiston. She was born Feb. 29, 1928, in Echo. Recitation of the Holy Rosary is Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston. Burial follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Stanfield, Oregon. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Leave condolences for her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.