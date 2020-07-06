Hermiston
March 2, 1941 — March 4, 2020
Virginia Maudeen “Mama Deen” Spinden, 79, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born March 2, 1941, in St. Helens, Oregon. A celebration of life planned for Saturday, July 11 at McNary Dam's West Park has been postponed due to the COVID-19 closure of the park. A new date and time will be announced when conditions improve. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.