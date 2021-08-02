Boardman
Nov. 4, 1950 — July 27,2021
Warren “Lee” Kinney of Boardman, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Boise. He was born on November 4, 1950, in Boise. A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at the Boardman Senior Center. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.