Irrigon

Jan. 18, 1933 - March 8, 2020

Wayne H. Schnell, 87, of Irrigon died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Richland, Washington. He was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Vancouver, Washington. A celebration of life potluck gathering will be held Sunday, March 22, from 1-4 p.m. at the Skinny Bull AG Museum, 240 S. First St., Irrigon. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Share memories of Wayne with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Schnell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 22
Celebration of Life Potluck Gathering
Sunday, March 22, 2020
1:00PM
Skinny Bull AG Museum
240 S. First St.
Irrigon, OR 97844
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Potluck Gathering begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.