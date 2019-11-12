Oahu, Hawaii
May 17, 1963 — Nov. 11, 2019
Former Pendleton resident William Robert Simonson, 56, of Oahu, Hawaii, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Oahu. He was born May 17, 1963, in the Washington, D.C., area. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. Borthwick Mortuary in Honolulu, Hawaii, is handling arrangements.
