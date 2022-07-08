Monday, July 11

Hermiston City Council work session, 6 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).

Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).

Athena-Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena (Paula Warner, 541-566-3551).

Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams (541-566-9380).

Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater (Linda Hall, 541-938-5531).

Pilot Rock Fire District, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-4522).

Tuesday, July 12

Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla (Kim Puzey, 541-922-3224)

Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton (Rosanna Brown, 541-966-3774).

Wednesday, July 13

Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Riverfront Center is closed to the public; join meeting at bit.ly/3nKRCFO, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference (Brandy Warburton, 541-481-7678).

Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting (Sheila Jasperson, 541-566-3313).

Helix School District Board, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St., Helix (Cindy Wood, 541-457-2175).

Thursday, July 14

Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management, 9 a.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman (Tom Demianew, 541-969-6282).

Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).

Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman (Suzanne Gray, 541-481-3473).

Pendleton Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton (Jutta Haliewicz, 541-966-0240).

Monday, July 18

Echo School District, 6 p.m., staff room, 600 Gerone St., Echo (Mandy Palmateer, 541-376-8436).

