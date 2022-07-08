Pilot Rock Fire District, 7 p.m., fire department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-4522).
Tuesday, July 12
Port of Umatilla Commission, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla (Kim Puzey, 541-922-3224)
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton (Rosanna Brown, 541-966-3774).
Wednesday, July 13
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Riverfront Center is closed to the public; join meeting at bit.ly/3nKRCFO, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference (Brandy Warburton, 541-481-7678).
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting (Sheila Jasperson, 541-566-3313).
Helix School District Board, 7:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, 120 Main St., Helix (Cindy Wood, 541-457-2175).
