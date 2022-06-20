Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only (Erin McCusker, 541-276-6449).
Monday, June 27
Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu (Carrie Phinney, 541-966-2680).
Hermiston School District work session, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston (Briana Cortaberria, 541-667-6000).
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.