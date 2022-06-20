Tuesday, June 21

Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock (541-443-2811).

Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla (Nancy Sandoval, 541-922-3226 ext. 105).

Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton (541-966-0201).

Wednesday, June 22

Hermiston Public Library, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston (541-567-2882).

Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District Office - Heppner, 444 N. Main, Heppner. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info (Kathy Street, 541-481-3365).

Thursday, June 23

Salvation Army Advisory Board, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton (541-276-3369).

Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84924329644 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 2432 9644, for audio only (Erin McCusker, 541-276-6449).

Monday, June 27

Nixyaawii Community School Board, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu (Carrie Phinney, 541-966-2680).

Hermiston School District work session, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston (Briana Cortaberria, 541-667-6000).

Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).

