Athena
March 28, 1953 — Dec. 13, 2018
George Neal Vorhauer, age 65, was born March 28, 1953 in San Diego, California, and passed away December 13, 2018, in Walla Walla, Washington, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by his family.
George was raised in California and developed a love of the outdoors in his youth. After graduation from Santana High School in 1971, he joined the United States Marine Corp. He was a skilled Rifleman earning the rank of Sergeant. Stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he met the love of his life Brenda Gaskins. They married June 20, 1975, and moved to Washington County, Oregon, to build their life together. They established lifelong friendships and were taken in the fold of the Petrich family of Scholls, Oregon.
George worked years for R&H Construction where he started his career in occupational safety. George retired from 29 years at Oregon OSHA where he developed lasting friendships.
George discovered Athena, Oregon, on hunting and fishing trips. In pursuit of a quieter life and opportunities for his family, George moved to Athena in 1997 and gained more friends. George was an active volunteer in his community and loved being Santa during the holidays.
George was an authentic mountain man of strong will and character who will be missed by all. He loved his family, the outdoors, rock ‘n’ roll and having a good time. George was a loyal friend and when he loved you, you were family. George was upbeat despite years of illness and always thankful to have “another day above ground.”
George is survived in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Vorhauer of Billings, Montana. His siblings, Tina Cox, Allen Vorhauer, Harry Vorhauer, Diana Ward and Angela Woods. His wife of 43 years, Brenda (Big Chiefy). His children, Katie Zmuda, April Vorhauer-Flatt (Lloyd) and Stephen Vorhauer (Mayra). His grandchildren, Alexis Zmuda, Gavin Zmuda, Josephine Vorhauer, Rosalynn Vorhauer, James Vorhauer and Brian Palmer.
George was a father and grandfather figure to countless young people who he was eager to offer a helping hand, advice or a reason to laugh. Semper Fi.
Please join us for a memorial Saturday December 22, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Weston-McEwen High School gym. A meal with his family will be served immediately following the service at the Athena Elementary School cafeteria. Donations may be made in George’s honor to the Historic Stahl Building c/o Athena Mainstreet Association, P.O. Box 333 Athena, OR 97813.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.