Salem
Nov, 25, 1937 — March 2, 2021
Former Pendleton resident Anita L. Cardwell, 83, died March 2, 2021, in Salem. She was born Nov. 25, 1937, in Prairie City. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at Prairie City Cemetery. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
