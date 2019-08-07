Hermiston
Aug. 27, 1949 — July 16, 2019
Anna Marie "Squeek" Boursaw, 69, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Richland, Wash. She was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Newberry, Michigan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Stanfield Moose Lodge. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
