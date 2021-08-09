Hermiston
March 27, 1966 — Aug. 4, 2021
Annette Marie Gallegos, 55, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Hermiston. She was born March 27, 1966, in Idaho. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 12 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
