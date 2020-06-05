Fossil
Feb. 15, 1946 — May 22, 2020
Barbara Susan Sitton, 74, of Fossil, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Fossil. She was born Feb. 15, 1946, in Prineville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13 at 9:45 a.m. at the Wheeler County Fairgrounds, 720 E. Third St., Fossil. Those who prefer may watch a live stream on the Fossil First Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Mayville Cemetery. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements.
