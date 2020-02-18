Dallesport, Washington
May 2, 1932 — Dec. 1, 2019
Boyd Gilbert Sigsbee, 87, of Dallesport, Washington, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Portland. He was born May 2, 1932, in Portland. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Gateway Presbyterian Church in The Dalles. Arrangements were entrusted to Spencer, Libby & Powell in The Dalles.
