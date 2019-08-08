Westport, Wash.
July 5, 1954 — June 27, 2019
Bradford Brock “Brad” Orton, 64, of Westport, Wash., died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Lacey, Wash. He was born July 5, 1954, in Pendleton. A celebration of life and barbecue “to share stories and happy times of a life well lived” will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 3-6 p.m. at the home of his father, Don Orton, 725 S.W. 29th St., Pendleton.
