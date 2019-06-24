Sacramento, Calif.
December 10, 2009 / August 23, 2018
Former Echo resident Carol Ann (Wiglesworth) Meredith died Dec. 10, 2009, in Sacramento, Calif. Husband Lawrence Dee 'Larry' Meredith died Aug. 23, 2018, also in Sacramento. Graveside burial of their ashes will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston handled local arrangements.
