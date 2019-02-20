Hermiston
Jan. 12, 1970 — Feb. 16, 2019
David John Van Schoiack Jr., 49, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, near Boardman. He was born Jan. 12, 1970, in Pendleton. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave. A potluck will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements. View the full obituary or eave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
