Echo
June 14, 1932 — March 23, 2019
Harry R. “Dick” Snow, 86, of Echo, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Walla Walla. He was born June 14, 1932, in Diamond, Washington. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at the Echo High School gymnasium. Private family burial will be at the Echo Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of the arrangements. Share memories with the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
