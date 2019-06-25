Bozeman, Mont.
April 14, 1941 — March 12, 2019
Former Hermiston resident Janene Tracy "Jean" Kelley, 77, of Bozeman, Mont., died March 12, 2019, in Bozeman. She was born April 14, 1941, in Umatilla. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held Saturday, July 13 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the home of Don and Mary Ellen Tracy, 28156 Highway 730, Umatilla. Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service assisted the family.
