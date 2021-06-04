Hermiston
Sept. 25, 1970 — Jan. 5, 2021
John Allen Hinz, 50, of Hermiston, died Jan. 5, 2021. He was born Sept. 26, 1970. A memorial and celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, at 12 noon at the Echo Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Campus Life building, 595 S. First St., Hermiston. Bring your Nerf guns; a Nerf war will follow.
